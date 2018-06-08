Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi, says lucky that he got such opposition

Shah also asked BJP workers to work overtime to ensure the party’s win in the Rajasthan assembly poll. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Shah also asked BJP workers to work overtime to ensure the party’s win in the Rajasthan assembly poll. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Mocking Rahul Gandhi as a “babua” (child), BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress chief keeps attacking the government for not doing one thing or another but should instead give account of the works of his three generations who ruled India for decades.

Addressing workers of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Shah also took a jibe at the rival party over its “happiness” on the BJP’s defeat in bypolls and said he considered himself lucky that he has got such an opposition which was satisfied with victory in a few by-elections even though it was losing power in many states.

“We lost eight bypolls, but snatched power from them (opposition) in 14 states,” he said here.

Giving an account of the Modi government’s works, including building of toilets, distribution of LPG cylinders and other welfare measures, he said, “Rahul Gandhi (says) this has not happened, that has not happened.”

“Arre babua’, tell me brother what you have done in 70 years? Your three generations were in power for 70 years and if they had done all these works then it would not be our luck to provide people toilets and poor mothers gas cylinders,” he said.

The opposition is disconnected from the ground, Shah said and, in an apparent attack on Gandhi, added that nobody knows when he goes on a vacation and comes back. Temperature in Gujarat and Rajasthan soars to 50 degrees Celsius and it is difficult to tolerate it, he said wryly. Shah asked BJP workers to work overtime to ensure the party’s win in the Rajasthan assembly poll, which is due later this year along with elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh so that its winning streak after emerging as the single largest party in Karnataka continues.

The Modi government has done a lot of work to bring about a fundamental change in the lives of the people and positively impacted over 50 crore citizens, he said. It was due to its works that the BJP won elections in so many states and is now ruling 20 of them.

The central government had built 7.5 crore toilets, distributed 4 crore gas cylinders, taken electricity to one crore homes after electrifying all villages, provided one crore houses and opened bank accounts of more than 30 crore people, the BJP president added.

