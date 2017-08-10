Latest News
Amit Shah meets Union ministers, MPs from Bihar

The BJP had recently joined hands with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and is now part of the government in that state.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 10, 2017 9:44 pm
BJP chief Amit Shah today met Union ministers and MPs from Bihar, and is learnt to have taken stock of political and government affairs involving the state.

Today, I met Union ministers and MPs from Bihar, Shah tweeted.

The BJP had recently joined hands with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and is now part of the government in that state. Last month, Kumar stepped down as Bihar chief minister after parting ways with the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

