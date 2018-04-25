Amit Shah meets RSS top brass in Nagpur, separate RSS-VHP talks also held

Shah was closeted with the RSS duo for about 4 hours while the VHP team led by its newly elected president Vishnu Kogje held separate parleys with Joshi. Shah was closeted with the RSS duo for about 4 hours while the VHP team led by its newly elected president Vishnu Kogje held separate parleys with Joshi.

A flurry of activity was witnessed at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday as BJP president Amit Shah and the top new leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) engaged in prolonged and intense deliberations with Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

While nothing official could come out about the subject matter, sources said, “Shah, accompanied by senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal, mainly discussed the issues of top priority ahead of 2019 general elections, including elections to assemblies of four states in near future. It is understood that the leaders mainly discussed the growing discontent among Dalits vis-à-vis the BJP and growing adverse opinion about Narendra Modi led BJP government at the centre after Kathua and Unnao incidents. The leaders are also believed to have discussed the Ram temple issue flagged by former VHP president Pravin Togadia in a manner that has caused consternation to not only to BJP but also the RSS.”

Sources added, “the Ram temple issue was the focus in the VHP-RSS talks. Kogje has also been forced to take a stand resonating with that of Togadia, who has called for the construction of Ram temple alone at the site and, if the need be, by an Act of parliament. There was general concern over the fact that the Sangha pariwar as a whole had gone away from the issue and that it could figure prominently in the forthcoming elections.”

It is believed that all the leaders put their heads together to formulate strategies to keep the pariwar flock together to ensure better results. As earlier reported, the RSS has already chalked out a plan the woo the alienating Dalits back to the BJP. “the coming months may see unfolding of the plan in this regard by the RSS and the BJP with complete synergy between the two,” sources said.

The VHP team included six others besides Kogje, including working president Alok Kumar, vice-presidents Champat Rai and Surendra Jain, general secretary Milind Parande and organizing secretary Vinayak Deshpande.

