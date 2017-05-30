Amit Shah meets RSS leaders in Nagpur

BJP president Amit Shah met senior RSS leaders, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Suresh Joshi, on Monday. He also addressed participants of the annual Officer’s Training Camp (OTC). While no one from the BJP or RSS spoke about the subjects discussed, the buzz was that the presidential election, Kashmir situation and expansion of the party were discussed. Shah first went to Smruti Mandir premises of the RSS and had a conversation with OTC participants.

“Every year, senior leaders from many pariwar outfits, including the BJP, address the participants,” a source said. Shah then held consultations with district BJP leaders and workers on his “karyavistar” (work expansion) campaign. Shah, who did not speak to the media, later went to Sangh headquarters and was closeted with top RSS leaders, including Bhagwat and Joshi, for over 90 minutes before flying back to Delhi.

