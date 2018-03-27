Amit Shah: Lingayat move to prevent BS Yeddyurappa from becoming CM

Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa with Union Minister Ananth Kumar paying tribute at Kuvempu Smarak, Shimoga district, on Monday. PTI Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa with Union Minister Ananth Kumar paying tribute at Kuvempu Smarak, Shimoga district, on Monday. PTI

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of dividing Hindus by recommending a separate minority religion status for the Lingayat community, which forms BJP’s key support base in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah’s recommendation is not based on a serious concern for the community but is intended to prevent state president B S Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat, from becoming the Chief Minister, Shah told a public meeting in Tumkur region as he began a two-day tour of central Karnataka districts, including several Lingayat mutts.

“Rahul Gandhi says the Congress government brings people together but he should see what the Siddaramaiah government and the Congress are doing in Karnataka. Leave alone Muslims, Sikhs or Christians, the Congress is dividing Hindus. Siddaramaiah calls himself an Ahinda leader but I see him as an Ahindu leader… He is dividing the Hindus,’’ Shah said in Tiptur.

Addressing a gathering of coconut growers from Tumkur district, the BJP national president said, “Siddaramaiah has come up with this proposal for Lingayats not out of love for them but to prevent Yeddyurappa from becoming the next Chief Minister,” Shah claimed. He accused the Congress government in Karnataka of not responding effectively to the plight of farmers.

After visiting a memorial for renowned poet Kuvempu, Shah said politics being practiced by Siddaramaiah is against Kuvempu’s words. He was addressing a convention of areca nut growers in Yeddyurappa’s home district Shimoga.

“… He (Kuvempu) laid emphasis on agriculture and unity of the country. However the kind of politics that is being practiced in Karnataka by the Siddaramaiah government must be reminding people of Kuvempu. Let Siddaramaiah read the Kannada national song written by Kuvempu and understand what is said,” the BJP national president said.

Shah promised areca nut growers that a Rs 5,000-crore areca research facility will be set up in Shimoga if the BJP is elected to power. “The danger of gutkha was spread to supari as well by the Congress government of Narasimha Rao. Gutkha has tobacco but areca does not cause cancer. If the BJP is elected to power and Yeddyurappa becomes Chief Minister we will set up a Rs 5,000 crore research centre in Shimoga to remove the taint on areca,’’ Shah said.

Shah visited Sri Siddaganga Mutt of the Lingayats on Monday and greeted Shivakumar Swamiji, the centenarian senior seer of the mutt. He will visit Sirigere and Murugha Mutts on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App