Amit Shah lied about central aid: K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao lashed out at Amit Shah on Wednesday, saying the BJP president blatantly lied about central government assistance to the state. Taking umbrage at Shah’s comments that the ruling TRS government was not implementing the Centre’s welfare schemes, KCR demanded that Shah apologise for what he said on May 22 in Nalgonda district.

“I don’t know why he is lying blatantly about financial assistance given to Telangana by the Centre. It does not befit a person holding that position. I am not sure whether these are his views or whether the local leadership fed him these wrong statistics,” he said during an interaction with journalists. “Amit Shah is unnecessarily needling us. He is blatantly lying about central assistance to Telangana.”

“Contrary to Shah’s claim that the Centre had extended Rs 1 lakh crore in financial aid to Telangana, it is the state which is making a hefty contribution to the Centre. In 2016-17, the accruals from the state to the Centre, including Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty and others amounted to Rs 50,013 crore, while the central assistance to the state during the year, including support to welfare programmes, was only Rs 24,561 crore,” he said.

He said given the ground reality, it was wrong that Shah was making such allegations. “Shah also spoke of the Centre giving an additional Rs 20,000 crore annually to Telangana. Let alone Rs 20,000 crore, I challenge him to show additional central assistance of even Rs 2,000 crore. I will resign as CM if he or anyone proves the facts and figures I am quoting are wrong,” he said.

He also accused Shah of staging a drama of having lunch with Dalit families at Theratapalli village in Nalgonda. “The food he had with the Dalit families was cooked in the farmhouse of a local BJP leader, Manohar Reddy, who lives in Kammagudem. Shah just sat at a dining table…. The food was neither cooked by Dalits, nor was it cooked in a Dalit house,’’ he said.

When asked whether the TRS would back the NDA Presidential candidate, the Chief Minister said his party had not taken any decision yet. “We will decide after the Parliamentary and Legislature Party meeting on May 27,’’ he said. Accusing Shah of trying to scuttle the development of Telangana, he said Shah’s utterances were an insult to Telangana and its people.

“We live peacefully in Telangana. We have Ganga-Yamuna tehzeeb here… He is making a petty attempt to create divisions in the state by talking of razakars of the Nizam time,’’ he said. BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said Chandrashekar Rao was a failed Chief Minister and that he got rattled with Shah’s presence in Telangana.

