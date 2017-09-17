Amit Shah less aware of history, brought down level of discourse: Congress

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI) BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI)

Slamming Amit Shah’s comments that the Congress had undertaken only four national tours, three of them with mortal remains of its leaders, the main opposition party on Saturday said that the BJP president is “less informed of history, and has dragged the political discourse repeatedly to unacceptable lows”.

The party said Shah is inheritor of the legacy of non-participants in the freedom struggle, who betrayed the people by opposing the Quit India Movement and collaborated with the British.

“Amit Shah, the BJP leadership, and the RSS are seeking to rewrite history. They need to be reminded that history always triumphs, and those who attempt to change or mutilate histories of countries and societies have always been consigned to the dustbin of history,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Sharma also criticised Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for his remarks that dynasty and democracy cannot go together.

“Every citizen has a right to choose whether to be in public life or in electoral politics,” Sharma said. “In a democracy, the people decide whether to accept or not. Is there a constitutional bar on Indian citizens to serve in public life or to subscribe to an ideology?… Rahul Gandhi had been an elected member of Parliament.”

At a book launch event in Delhi on Friday Naidu had said that “dynasty is nasty but tasty to some people”. Although he did not name anyone, or any party, it is seen as a criticism of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the University of California in Berkeley earlier this week that dynasties are commonplace in India — from politics to business — and that a person’s capabilities are more important than pedigree.

Sharma said Amit Shah’s statement is disrespecting to the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. “Nehru was a front-ranking leader of the freedom struggle…. He was a statesman respected across the world. It is ridiculous that the president of the ruling party chose to question Nehru’s vision while applauding Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for his philosophy and contribution. This is distortion of facts and history,” the Congress leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App