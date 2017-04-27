Amit Shah launches booth chalo campaign on Mamata Banerjee’s turf

While being greeted by residents of some houses in the slum, Shah said PM Narendra Modi’s “vijay rath” would roll into Bengal in 2019. (Representational Image) While being greeted by residents of some houses in the slum, Shah said PM Narendra Modi’s “vijay rath” would roll into Bengal in 2019. (Representational Image)

BJP CHIEF Amit Shah visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipore constituency in Kolkata on Wednesday and launched a “booth chalo abhijan”.

Shah visited booth number 269 and held a meeting with local BJP workers. Later, he addressed the party workers from a makeshift venue and urged them to visit people at the grassroots level to expand the party’s base.

“The BJP rules 70 per cent of the country, but I feel that unless you form a government in West Bengal, the mission ‘Ebaar Bangla’ will not be completed,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy is to take everybody along. There should not be any injustice to anyone. It is sabka sath, sabka vikash,” he told the party workers.

Shah asserted, whatever be the scale of violence, lotus would bloom in the state.

After his brief speech, the BJP chief visited the house of some voters in the slum area at Chetla and interacted with them.

While being greeted by the residents of some houses in the slum, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vijay rath” would roll into Bengal in 2019.

The BJP chief got a warm welcome with some residents blowing conch shells and doing ‘aarti’ to greet him.

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha, state president Dilip Ghosh and party MP Babul Supriyo.

