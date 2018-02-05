Amit Shah lashes out at Congress for criticising GST, Azad calls NDA ‘name-changer’ govt

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress of maintaining double standards over GST. (Source: ANI) BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress of maintaining double standards over GST. (Source: ANI)

Initiating the debate on Motion of Thanks for the President’s address, BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress of maintaining double standards, saying the opposition party gave their approval for GST policies in Council meetings but opposed it in Parliament. Mounting a strong defence of the new tax regime, for which the BJP faced a lot of flak, Shah castigated Congress for labelling GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, saying the revenues went to fund schemes like the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ and subsidies for the poor.

“What kind of politics is this when Congress leaders give their approval for GST in the Council meetings but oppose it in the Parliament. They call it the Gabbar Singh Tax. Gabbar Singh was a dacoit. Using law to collect tax from people, is it dacoity? And where is this money used? It is used for one rank one pension. It is used to provide gas to the poor,” he said.

Claiming that during the UPA regime BJP did not oppose the GST, but only its methods, Shah said, “The state governments did not trust because the UPA government brought this tax reform and reduced CST from 4 per cent to 2 per cent. You (UPA) had to compensate states for the losses incurred by them. But you did not fulfill your promise. The NDA government compensated Rs 37,000 crore to states.”

Shah also touched upon the issue of unemployment during his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, that lasted for about 90 minutes, and blamed the “55-years long” Congress rule for it. The BJP leader admitted the lack of jobs in the country and said selling pakodas was better than being unemployed. “Some people are saying things about selling pakodas. I also read Chidambaram’s tweet. Yes, I agree that selling pakodas is better than being unemployed. Making and selling pakodas is not shameful, but equating it with begging is certainly shameful,” Shah said, amid protests from the opposition.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a row after he said in a television interview just ahead of the Budget session that people earning Rs 200 a day by selling pakoras could be considered employed. On Monday, former Finance Minister Chidambaram had tweeted, “Even selling pakodas is a ‘job’, said PM. By that logic, even begging is a job. Let’s count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as ’employed’ people.”

With crucial state assembly elections lined up for this year, Shah made sure that vital development works undertaken by the four-year-old Modi government was not lost on the audience. Referring to the Ayushman Bharat scheme announced in the Budget to provide insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore people, the BJP chief said no government had the courage till now to introduce a scheme of this scale.

“We do not take decisions that people like. We have seen governments which took decisions for vote bank (politics) to suit people’s likes but this government takes decisions that are good for the people, not decisions that they may like,” Shah said, with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad calling it another “jumla” of the government that would benefit only insurance firms.

Azad also alleged that the Modi government was not a “game-changer” but a “name-changer government” that had failed to deliver on providing relief to farmers and poor, generate jobs or addressing the Kashmir issue. Azad also called out the government’s “false promises” of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, saying an investment of Rs 6.4 lakh crore was required in the farm sector for it. “You cannot achieve farm growth of 10-12 per cent even if you rule next 50 years. You cannot invest Rs 6.4 lakh crore. There is no chance of doubling farmers income. Why do you make such promises which cannot be fulfilled,” Azad asked.

The two parties also engaged in a heated debate on the Kashmir situation. While Shah maintained that Kashmir was the safest under NDA rule in the past 35 years, Azad attacked the BJP for not framing any clear policy for the troubled state. “The situation is pathetic. …Borders are in a sad state of affairs. People are homeless and suffering. The government does not have any clear policy,” Azad said, while claiming that the largest number of ceasefire violations occured during the NDA government’s tenure.

Referring to the Triple Talaq law, which is stuck in the Rajya Sabha after the Lok Sabha cleared it last year, Shah said Muslim women were battling for their rights in courts since last many years. He said in the Shah Bano case, the then Congress government framed a law to oppose the court’s verdict and the party was again opposing the Triple Talaq law. “When the Prime Minister brings a legislation to protect the rights of Muslim women, the Bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha,” the BJP chief said.

Retorting to Shah’s remarks, Azad said the Congress was in favour of the draft bill but opposed the stringent punishment it proposed for a man for ending marriage through instant triple talaq. “You have divided Shias and Sunnis. Now, you are dividing husband and wife. You cannot polarise the nation. Why are you intimidating the minority community who are victims of fear psychosis?” Azad said.

Concluding his speech on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address, the Congress leader made an appeal to the ruling party to return the old Bharat. “Return us our old Bharat, we do not need your New India. We need Gandhi’s India where Hindus and Muslims were together. Return us the India, where a four-month-old child is not raped. Return us our old India,” Azad said.

