Amit Shah kicks off Telangana visit

Kicking off his three-day visit to Telangana at Theratpalli village in Nalgonda district on Monday, BJP president Amit Shah pointed out that many homes in the area still did not have toilets.

After hoisting the party flag and unveiling a statue of former BJP state secretary Gundagoni Maisaih, who was shot dead by Maoists in 1999, Shah visited houses in Dalitwada area of Theratpalli, which has been renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Colony.

Shah met around 14 socially and economically backward families and asked them whether they were aware of schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government and whether they were benefitting from them.

At the house of G Yadamma, Shah asked why there was no toilet and drinking water supply. “The Modi government has got more than 4.5 crore toilets built in homes of the poor across India under Swachch Bharat scheme, but it seems the welfare schemes are not reaching the poor in Telangana…” he said.

Shah later met booth-level members of the BJP. “Today at Theratpalli, we have the BJP president alongside the state president, district president, mandal president and booth level president on the same platform. This is possible only in the BJP. I appeal to all BJP workers to visit every house and inform people about the Modi government’s schemes and welfare measures,” Shah said.

The party chief had lunch with Dalit families at SC Colony near Theratpalli and spoke with them for an hour.

