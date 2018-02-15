Corruption-free Haryana under Khattar, Congress falied to deliver: Amit Shah at Jind bike rally

BJP chief Amit Shah-led bike rally in progress on Thursday. (Jasbir Malhi) BJP chief Amit Shah-led bike rally in progress on Thursday. (Jasbir Malhi)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday credited the Modi government at the Centre and the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana for ensuring a “corruption-free”. Addressing the Yuva Hunkar rally in Jind, largely seen as a precursor to the launch of assembly elections campaign as also general elections campaign, Shah indicted the previous Congress government in Haryana for ignoring the state on the devlopement front and leaving it in unemployment and agrarian crisis.

“This is the state whose chief minister has gone to jail,” said Shah while targeting former Haryana chief minister from Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is facing charges in the Manesar land scam. The BJP chief also said the present Haryana CM Khattar has a blot-free career.

Raising his pitch, Shah said: Listen Hooda ji, the BJP central government has given more funds to Haryana than the Congress government had when it was in power,” he said.

While appreciating the Modi government’s efforts in successful execution of the OROP scheme, he said, “Long-pending one rank one pension given. Farmers, retired faujis are happy now.”

Commenting on the healthy sporting culture in the state, he said “Maximum medals in sports are won by Haryana sportspersons.” He also lauded Haryana farmers for ushering in ‘green revolution’. Before speaking, the BJP chief also laid the foundation stone of BJP offices in 15 districts.

Before Shah, Khattar addressed the rally, saying that his government has eliminated regionalism in developmental works.

However, there were a large number of empty seats at the massive rally, which was expected to see over one lakh participants.

The rally is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its hold in Jind which is considered to be the nerve centre of Haryana politics.

Security presence in the city was increased and as many as 100 companies of central forces and 250 companies of Haryana Police were deployed. A total of 150 traffic police personnel, two ACPs, and nine traffic inspectors were also deployed in the city.

Both Shah and Khattar reached the venue on motorcycles around 2 pm. Both the leaders arrived in separate choppers and proceeded on the way to rally on bikes.

A plea had been filed on the grounds of pollution and health concerns that the presence of over one lakh bikes may further deteriorate the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. To this effect the NGT, last Friday sought responses from the Centre and the state government. The Haryana government submitted that the participating motorbikes would have “valid PUC certificates”.

In another plea filed for judicial intervention in a possible law and order situation that arise in view of a protest call by Jat leaders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said it cannot stop BJP president Amit Shah’s bikers rally as it is not a protest or a demonstration against the government.

Meanwhile, Shah, while concluding his speech, said “this is kumbh of party workers, not an election rally.” At the beginning of his speech, he had asked the BJP workers present on the spot to raise their voice so loud that it reaches PM Modi’s rally in Tripura.

