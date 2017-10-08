BJP Jan Raksha Yatra live updates: Amit Shah to lead rally in New Delhi

BJP president Amit Shah and Tourism Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam waves to the crowed during the party’s Janaraksha Yathra’ at Payyannur in Kannur. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP president Amit Shah and Tourism Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam waves to the crowed during the party’s Janaraksha Yathra’ at Payyannur in Kannur. (Source: PTI Photo)

After flagging off the Jan Raksha Yatra in Kerala’s Kannur district earlier this week, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday will lead the rally in New Delhi. The rally was launched to protest against CPI(M)’s alleged targeting of party workers in Kerala.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Shah would be present for the rally in the capital. “..Amit Shah will be a part of the rally in Delhi on October 8. These marches will be taken to the CPI(M) office and Kerala House. Each march will be attended by senior BJP members and union ministers,” a BJP source had said.

Amit Shah Jan Raksha Yatra LIVE updates

10.05 am: “Through this yatra, the party will apprise people of the country about the inhuman acts of Leftists in Kerala. The RSS and BJP workers are being selectively murdered in Kerala. An atmosphere of terror is being created in order to finish the spirit of nationalism under a conspiracy. Serving the nation through constitutional ways is the democratic right of the BJP and RSS workers, and the murder of our workers under a conspiracy is also the murder of democracy,” alleged Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

10.00 am: Shah had earlier announced that a ‘padyatra’ will be held in all the state capitals from Wednesday for protesting against “red terror” in Kerala. A day after Shah flagged off the rally in Kerala, Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel along with other BJP leaders marched in New Delhi.

