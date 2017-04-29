Go meet people in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh and address their concerns, Amit Shah tells BJP state ministers

BJP national President Amit Shah being welcomed as he arrived for the two-day visit to Jammu on Saturday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is also seen. (PTI Photo) BJP national President Amit Shah being welcomed as he arrived for the two-day visit to Jammu on Saturday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Giving a clarion call to leaders and workers for expanding the party base not only in Jammu but all the three regions of the state, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Saturday asked BJP ministers in Mehbooba Mufti led coalition government to visit Kashmir Valley and meet cross section of people there.

Quoting Shah, BJP MLA from Nowshera Ravinder Raina said that the party president asked BJP ministers that they shall not remain confined to their own assembly constituencies, but they shall go to remote areas of Kashmir Valley and also Ladakh region, meet common people and address to their problems. Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers including ministers, legislators and office bearers at the Convention Centre here, he reminded participants that for BJP, nation always comes first and it has been the priority of both the Central and the state government to restore peace and normalcy in the Valley, Raina added.

Ahead of the ‘Darbar Move’ from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley, Shah arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit. His visit assumes significance as it is not only his first visit to Jammu after the PDP-BJP alliance formed government about three years ago, but it also comes a few days after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the on-going situation in Kashmir. At that meeting, the defeat of PDP candidate in the Legisaltive Council elections at the hands of the BJP, contrary to an electoral understanding between both the parties, was also discussed.

Sources said that Shah, during his stay in Jammu, will meet a cross section of people including party leaders, legislators, ministers and workers to ascertain their view on the situation in Kashmir as also in the state, apart from the performance of the state government. During his meetings, he is also likely to discuss how to expand the party base in the state.

Shah’s visit to Jammu is the beginning of his nation-wide tour programme spanning over 95 days. Jammu is important for the BJP as the party managed to form government in coalition with PDP by winning 25 seats in the region. Also, it’s idealogue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had been arrested here for entering the state in defiance of the then permit system. He later died in a jail in the Valley.

BJP state president Sat Sharma said,”Shah’s visit will help him have first hand knowledge of the party activities underway in the state. He is a leader of tall stature who is known for his keen eye towards the organisational skills of the party cadre,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that the visit also assumes significance keeping in view the onset of the Amarnath Yatra and the tourist season in the state. Shah is expected to discuss details of the projects undertaken by the government for the development of all the three regions of the state as well as the implementation of central government schemes.

