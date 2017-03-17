Amit Shah: BJP gearing up for polls in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka

When asked whether the lessons learnt from Bihar elections have been applied in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said he doesn’t look back but forward. (file photo) When asked whether the lessons learnt from Bihar elections have been applied in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said he doesn’t look back but forward. (file photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah, speaking at the India Today conclave on Friday, said that preparations were afoot for fighting elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka. When asked whether the lessons learnt from Bihar elections have been applied in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said he doesn’t look back but forward. “Bihar results are history. The party is gearing up for elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka,” he said.

On the BJP sweeping the polls in Uttar Pradesh, he said the party went to the state with the mission to win two-thirds majority. Saying that a chief minister candidate for UP will be announced tomorrow, Shah said the BJP administration will “wipe away” the state’s BIMARU tag and “eradicate” the casteism in bureaucracy.

When asked why the party did not field a single Muslim candidate in the state, Shah claimed the party doesn’t believe in caste, gender based politics. “BJP doesn’t believe in caste, gender based politics. The party only believes in the development of all. In this country only politics of performance will work”,” he said.

Shah also said that the people of the country supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive and the results in the recently concluded elections affirms this view. “The people of the country are in support of Demonetisation. The verdict in five states that went to polls confirms this,” he said. Surgical strikes have secured out borders, he added.

Reacting to BSP supremo Mayawati concerns over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines, Shah said she became chief minister during the UPA rule when the same voting machines were in place. He also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same issue, saying that “why did the Congress win in Punjab and not us?”

He also criticised the Congress rule saying that 2014 election results freed the country from policy paralysis.

