Amit Shah inciting violence against CPI(M), alleges Brinda Karat

Manufacturing of lies is flourishing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, Brinda Karat alleged.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 3, 2017 6:29 pm
modi, cpm, lok sabha polls, assembly polls, Niti Aayog, synchronised polls, synchronised elections, indian express news Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat
Launching a counter attack on BJP chief Amit Shah, the CPI(M) today accused him of “deliberately inciting violence” against its leaders and cadres. Earlier in the day, the BJP president had alleged CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was “directly responsible for all political murders in Kerala”.

He announced a two-week ‘padyatra’ in all state capitals from tomorrow against the CPI(M)’s alleged targeting of his party’s workers. “Amit Shah is deliberately inciting violence against CPI (M) leaders and its workers. We are a recognised national party. We are here not because of Shah but because of the people. We will not tolerate this,” party leader Brinda Karat told PTI.

Manufacturing of lies is flourishing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, she alleged. “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not the victim, in fact a large number of CPI(M) cadres have been killed by the RSS. It wants to intimidate those who stand up against its terror tactics and communal hatred,” she alleged and added the Left, communists, and people of Kerala will “never allow it”.

