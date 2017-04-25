Amit Shah in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress cannot stop Modi’s chariot

In Picture, Amit Shah (File Photo) In Picture, Amit Shah (File Photo)

Confident of BJP’s solid show in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress will not be able to stop Narendra Modi’s chariot and the “lotus will bloom” in Bengal, despite the TMC’s efforts to stop it. “TMC may think they can stop Modiji’s chariot, but they cannot stop it. The more they try to stop us, the more the lotus will bloom here,” he said at a meeting of BJP workers at Naxalbari. “In 2019 (Lok Sabha polls), the BJP will get the maximum number of seats in West Bengal. The people of the country will witness it,” claimed Shah.

He also hit out at the ruling TMC for the recent violence in the state and bad governnance. “The TMC is unleashing violence but in the end, the BJP’s victory in Bengal is certain. No one can stop it. Bengal, which was once at the forefront of development, now lags behind. Unemployment is high and the TMC government is following the policy of appeasement (of minorities),” said Shah.

Talking about Modi’s ‘Sabka sath sabka vikas’ slogan, he claimed that development was reaching “every nook and corner” of the country, but the TMC government was “not allowing” it to happen in Bengal. “The Naxals had started their violent activities here at Naxalbari and now, development and progress will start from here,” Shah said, adding, “Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, Bengal will very soon be on the path of development.”

Lauding the Centre’s demonetisation move, the BJP chief claimed that it had proved to be “beneficial” for the country and had played a “big role” in the recently-held Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP chief, who is a on a three-day visit to West Bengal, had lunch at the house of a tribal family before interacting with party workers. Shah said he would tour five states in 15 days.

