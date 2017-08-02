Amit Shah in Rohtak: Mahatma Gandhi wanted to dissolve Congress after independence, Gandhis today are doing it

On his three-day visit to Rohtak, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at the Congress party by saying its leaders are making all effort to dissolve the party, something which Mahatama Gandhi had desired. Addressing a rally, Shah said “Gandhi ji ne kaha tha azadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhed dena chahiye… khair wo Gandhi ne nhi kiya ab koi Gandhi kar rha h” (Mahatma Gandhi had asked to dissolve Congress immediately after independence.)
Praising the BJP-ruled government at Centre, Shah also said, “Jab Congress ki sarkar aati hai desh ka growth rate neeche jaata hai, BJP ki sarkar aati hai growth rate upar jaata hai.” (The country’s progress and development goes down when the Congress party comes to power, while when BJP is in power, the growth rate increases.)
Shah added that the BJP is trying to make the country free of caste based politics. “Desh ko parivarvaad, jaativaad aur tushtikaran ki rajniti se mukt karaane ka kaam BJP ne kiya hai.” (BJP has worked in the direction of making Indian free of dynasty and cast based politics), said Shah.
Shah was in Rohtak as a part of his efforts to strengthen the party organisation in the state. All Haryana ministers, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are in town to welcome Amit Shah.
Earlier on Wednesday, Khattar spoke to people for their feedback on a range of issues concerning the state. The chief minister said that there was enthusiasm among the people in view of Shah’s visit to the state. Shah was honoured with traditional Haryanvi ‘pugri’. Shah will be attending 27 programmes, including 17 meetings with BJP MLAs and others, State BJP president Subhash Barala said.
With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is on a 110-day countrywide tour which began from Jammu in April this year. He will be visiting Tamil Nadu from August 22.
