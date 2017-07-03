Amit Shah in Odisha CM’s home district tomorrow to strengthen BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah will launch a door-to-door campaign in Ganjam on Tuesday (Representational Image/ Archive Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah will launch a door-to-door campaign in Ganjam on Tuesday (Representational Image/ Archive Photo)

Taking on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his home district, BJP chief Amit Shah will launch a door-to-door campaign in Ganjam on Tuesday as he begins a three-day tour of the eastern state to strengthen the party. Shah will lead the campaign at Hugulapata village in Ganjam, Patnaik’s home district, and later hold a meeting with booth workers in the village, a party statement said.

After the meeting, he will leave for Berhampur. The statement said he will be accorded a “grand reception” by party workers there and will later address a meeting of workers from four districts. On July 5, Shah will leave for Jajpur where he will offer prayers at the historical Biraja Temple before embarking on a door-to-door campaign in the district’s Binjharpur block, it said. He will address booth workers there, too.

He will later hold a meeting with BJP state office-bearers, those in charge of districts, presidents and state executive members, it said, adding that the tour would witness several other organisational events. Odisha holds extra importance in Shah’s scheme of things for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he believes that the party can increase its tally significantly in the state. Currently, it holds just one of the 21 seats from Odisha.

The saffron party had put up an impressive show in the recent local polls and is now seen as the main challenger to the BJD. With an eye on the next Lok Sabha elections, Shah has undertaken a nation-wide tour programme spread over 110 days.

