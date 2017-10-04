BJP Jan Raksha Yatra Live updates: Yogi Adityanath joins rally amid tight security

Amit Shah flags off Jan Raksha Yatra on Tuesday in Kannur, Kerala. (Source: PTI Photo) Amit Shah flags off Jan Raksha Yatra on Tuesday in Kannur, Kerala. (Source: PTI Photo)

On the second day of BJP’s ‘jan raksha yatra’ in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the rally in Kannur to protest against the “murder of party workers”. The rally, that began on Tuesday, will pass through the state of Kerala before concluding at Thiruvananthapuram on October 17 where Amit Shah will address the rally. The rally will help BJP focus in the state which has been completely out of its reach thus far.

On Tuesday, the BJP intensified its attack against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government with attacks on “ruling CPM’s murder politics.” Challenging CM Vijayan, Shah said the “bloodstains of those 84 RSS/BJP workers killed in Kannur are on your clothes.” He added: “Vijayanji, I want to tell you, no matter how much muck you are creating out of violence here, you should know that the lotus will bloom in that mud.” He also criticised “human rights activists” for being “selective” in their condemnation of violence.

Jan Raksha Yatra: Amit Shah in Kerala LIVE updates

11.40 am: Speaking to media, Adityanath said, “This yatra is a mirror for communist governments in Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura. They should put an end to political killings.” He also said there is no place for violence in a democracy.

11.20 am: Around 2,000 policemen in Kannur for security management.

11.15 am: Yogi Adityanath joins BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra rally in Kannur.

9.00 am: BJP workers in New Delhi will march to the CPI(M) headquarters in the capital every day until October 17, Shah said. He is also likely to be a part of one of the New Delhi marches on October 8.

8.50 am: At the end of the Tuesday’s march, Amit Shah addressed the cadres at Pilathara and said, “(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has ended the politics casteism, dynasty and appeasement. And now you are going to end the communist politics of violence.”

8.40 am: BJP’s 15-day padayatra will span across 154 km, covering 11 districts of Kerala.

