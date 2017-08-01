BJP chief Amit Shah in Haryana for 3-day visit from tomorrow

BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Photo) BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

NEARLY THREE years after the BJP came to power in Haryana, party chief Amit Shah will review the functioning of the Manohar Lal Khattar led-government in a series of meetings to be held at Rohtak for three days starting August 2. BJP Haryana unit president Subhash Barala told The Indian Express that Shah would participate in as many as 27 events, mostly meetings, during his stay at Rohtak between August 2 and 4.

During his visit, the BJP chief will have food at the house of a Dalit party worker, confirmed Barala. Industries Minister Vipul Goel has been given the responsibility of making all arrangements.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App