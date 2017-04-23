Don’t let this opportunity go, uproot Congress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

BJP president Amit Shah also talked about surgical strikes (Source: Express Archive Photo/Gajendra Yadav) BJP president Amit Shah also talked about surgical strikes (Source: Express Archive Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

ARMED WITH a report card of more than 30 key decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government in the three years since he became the Prime Minister, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday called this the party’s “golden period”, with the BJP ruling 60 per cent of the country. “Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kamrup (Assam) to Dwarka has come under one rule…. (But) only success is not enough; we should stay true to the vision of the party, which is to put India on the world map,” Shah said while addressing party functionaries at the BJP state executive meet in the temple town of Gujarat.

Emphasising that the BJP, which began in 1950 as Jan Sangh, has more than 11 crore members today, Shah said that not only does it have a majority in Lok Sabha but is represented in 14 state governments, and 17 governments are under the NDA.

Shah said the BJP has come a long way from being seen as representing only the urban middle class. “Je party ne shehri loko ni party ganta tha, sukhi lokoni party ganta hata e party aaje garibon ni andar, kheduton ni andar, daliton ni andar, adivasiyon ni andar (The party which was earlier known to represent urban and prosperous people has today struck root among the poor, the farmers, Dalits, OBCs and the Adivasis),” he said.

Talking about the surgical strikes along the Line of Control, Shah first said “Pakistan na loko” (people of Pakistan) while referring to terrorists but later said “terrorists sponsored by Pakistan”, who have bled Kashmir for years.

“We (Modi government) demonstrated to the world how a powerful, smart and emotional nation looks like.” Praising the BJP’s “sangathan” (organisation) in Gujarat, he said, “It is the model Gujarat sangathan that I am now taking across India… Don’t let this opportunity go…the goal must be to remove Congress from the roots.” Bhupendra Yadav, the present BJP in-charge for Gujarat, said, “Earlier we used to win two-third majority, now we talk of three-fourth majority. We expect the same in the upcoming Gujarat polls.”

