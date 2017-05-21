Amit Shah in Chandigarh: Traffic rules tossed in the air under police watch

BJP president Amit Shah being welcomed by supporters at Sector 47 from Chandigarh International Airport to BJP office at Sector 33 on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh. BJP president Amit Shah being welcomed by supporters at Sector 47 from Chandigarh International Airport to BJP office at Sector 33 on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh.

National President Amit Shah arrived in the city today, law enforcers remained a mute spectator even when BJP workers went around flouting traffic rules.

Shah’s event was to begin with the inauguration of the newly renovated building at BJP office Kamlam in Sector 33. From Mohali Airport to the party office, there were series of receptions with a road show for the national president who was escorted by over 200 vehicles.

Even though BJP City Chief Sanjay Tandon had made it mandatory for all the bikers to wear helmets and not to flout norms, those riding bikes drove without helmets, jumped lights and even had a triple riding while the city police just looked upon.

“They are with the leader. Who wants to put his job at risk if by asking them to follow rules,” a traffic policeman on duty said.

Reema Jain, a resident in Sector 45, where Amit Shah was to halt for a reception by the local workers, said, “If we forget to wear a helmet, the police immediately challans us. Why not these people then.”

Shah who is on his 95 days tour reached Chandigarh today after HP, J and K, Tripura and Lakshdweep on the onset of upcoming Lok Sabha Election scheduled in 2019. The party workers from Chandigarh and Mohali had reached the airport early morning.

Shah was received at five spots in Sector 48, 47, 46, 45 and traffic light intersecting 45 and 33 led by the respective councillors. He stayed at each place for around five minutes where not only a Bhangra dance welcomed him but the workers put in garlands. The convoy of vehicles accompanied him until he reached the airport. Chaos prevailed at these roads as traffic was diverted and roads were blocked. Flags and boards of the leader were displayed at various roads of the city.

A confectionary shopkeeper at sector 46 aid, “ I haven’t received the usual number of customers till now because policemen are not letting anybody park their vehicles here. I will be able to earn a little only after the BJP Chief leaves.”

Shah reached the Kamlam office in a blue driven Porsche which was arranged by the City Chief Sanjay Tandon.

This is the first visit of Amit Shah after the MC election.

