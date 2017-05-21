Amit Shah in Chandigarh: BJP chief lists Centre’s milestones but misses out on state capital

BJP President Amit Shah inaugurates the statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya at the party office and dignitaries during a meeting with Shah at Law Bhawan in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Express Photo BJP President Amit Shah inaugurates the statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya at the party office and dignitaries during a meeting with Shah at Law Bhawan in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Express Photo

Residents, who attended the intellectual meet addressed by BJP president Amit Shah, felt the event was more about listing the achievements of the Union government as nothing related to Chandigarh was mentioned by Shah.

The event took place at Law Bhawan, Sector-37, on Saturday evening where traders, employees, professionals, retired army personnel and members of residents’ welfare associations attended it.

Before Shah arrived there, local councillor Arun Sood announced that any issue, which the people wanted the national president to touch upon in his speech, they could write it and give it to him.

As Shah started his address, the first thing he said was that he had got a list of issues from Chandigarh residents but those could be sorted out at the level of city chief Sanjay Tandon and MP Kirron Kher as he had come with another objective, the responsibility of which he had been entrusted with by his party.

Baljinder Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association, said, “We had also given our list of issues like deteriorating law and order in the city, reduction of collector rates, stilt parking in houses but all in vain. This event was like counting on what the BJP government had done in three years. Since it was named intellectual meet, I thought he would say something city specific also.”

Shah also said that even though the BJP government was doing a lot, some issues still needed to be addressed and he would make sure that they were done soon.

As the party chief arrived late around 6 pm, a resident left saying they were given the time of 5 pm whereas it had already been one hour of waiting.

