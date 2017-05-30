Amit Shah holds closed-door meet with Mohan Bhagwat

BJP president Amit Shah in Nagpur on Monday. Express BJP president Amit Shah in Nagpur on Monday. Express

BJP president Amit Shah Monday visited the RSS headquarters and held closed-door meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Joshi for over two and half hours. Shah flew in from Delhi, along with Bhagwat, by a morning flight.

While there was no word from anyone from BJP or RSS on the subjects discussed, speculation was rife that they mainly discussed the forthcoming presidential election, the Kashmir situation, the party’s expansion plan and the RSS catalytic role in it. Interestingly, Shah chose to come to the city two days after the 61st birthday programme of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari where he was one of the invitees.

