Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allegations against Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law

BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s relative pocketed money meant for hardworking farmers.

On the Congress’s move to delete a tweet on the banking scam, Shah tweeted: “Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.#CongressLootsFarmers”

Shah also shared the report about the alleged bank fraud at Oriental Bank of Commerce on Twitter.

