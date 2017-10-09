Special Coverage
  • Amit Shah has now turned to ‘instigation politics’, alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a Facebook post, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the BJP leader has turned to "instigation politics" after his "politics of caste, religion, money and hatred" were rejected by the people of the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today hit back at BJP president Amit Shah, alleging that he was busy implementing the “anti-democratic and anti-political agenda of the RSS”. In a Facebook post, he said the BJP leader has turned to “instigation politics” after his “politics of caste, religion, money and hatred” were rejected by the people of the state.

He slammed Shah for making “nonsense statements to spread hatred and create trouble” in the state and said the BJP-RSS would not gain anything by spreading “false and fake” statements. “The leader of the ruling party of the country Shri Amit Shah is busy implementing anti-democratic and anti political agenda of RSS,” he added.

Shah had yesterday hit out at Vijayan, alleging that the maximum killings of BJP and RSS workers have taken place in the latter’s home district of Kannur. Leading the ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’, the BJP’s ongoing campaign to highlight “Left’s atrocities” in Kerala, to the CPI-M office at New Delhi, Shah had alleged that the Left workers were killing and terrorising BJP and RSS workers in the southern state which is ruled by the CPI(M)-led government.

Shah had inaugurated the yatra led by BJP Kerala chief Kummanom Rajasekharan at Payyanoor in Kannur on October 3.

