Amit Shah has no “moral right” to call my govt corrupt: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said BJP President Amit Shah has no moral right to call his government corrupt, asserting that none of the Congressmen had gone to jail on graft charges as it had happened during the BJP rule in the state.

“Shah has been saying this repeatedly. He has no moral right to speak about my government,” the chief minister said, as he came under attack from Shah. The BJP president is on a three-day visit to Karnataka since Saturday to galvanise the party for the assembly polls that is due early next year.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Mahadayi water dispute issue involving Goa with floor leaders, MPs and MLAs here, Siddaramaiah said, “He(Shah) does not have morality at all, as corrupt are sitting next to him when he is saying things against us.”

“Our’s has been a corruption free and scam free government in the last four years. None of us had gone to jail as happened in the previous BJP government,” he added.

Sounding the poll bugle in Karnataka, Shah had on Saturday kicked off his visit to the state, declaring that the party stands united and said, ‘Ab Ki Baar, BJP Sarkar’ (This time, a BJP government).

Terming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government as “corrupt”, he had asked people to overthrow it.

