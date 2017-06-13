Latest News
Amit Shah has done me a favour by including me in BJP panel on presidential poll: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu was yesterday made a part of the three-member panel, which also included Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was being seen as a contender for the presidentship, today said BJP chief Amit Shah had ended the speculation by nominating him to a committee he had constituted for talks with alliance partners and opposition on the issue.

“My president (Amit Shah) has done (me) a favour yesterday by including me in the committee, so that speculation (comes to an end),” Naidu said with his tongue firmly in cheek.

They have been tasked with holding talks to evolve a consensus with other political parties, which are likely to field their own presidential candidate.

The 67-year-old former BJP president was seen as a top contender for the president’s post.

