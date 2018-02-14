Amit Shah Haryana rally: Over one lakh bikers registered, says BJP

When asked about the pagris instead of helmets, Haryana BJP General Secretary Pal said, “We have asked all the workers to follow traffic rules.” When asked about the pagris instead of helmets, Haryana BJP General Secretary Pal said, “We have asked all the workers to follow traffic rules.”

Ahead of Amit Shah’s bikers rally at Jind on February 15, BJP leaders in Haryana are claiming to have surpassed the target of 1 lakh bikers. Haryana BJP General Secretary Ved Pal told The Indian Express Tuesday that the registration of such bikers has touched 1.10 lakh mark for the Jind rally. “We have received information that all the 90 assembly constituencies have achieved the target of 1,111 bikers,” Pal said.

“To simplify the mathematics of the bikers, we had given a target of just 5 motorcycles from each of the 17,018 polling booths in Haryana. Its not difficult to ensure participation of just five bikers from each of the polling booths because on an average each booth has 1,000 voters. We have received an overwhelming response and there would be participation of 10-12 bikers from several booths,” said the BJP leader.

There will be a group leader for each of the 50 bikers. To ensure visibility, the workers from different assembly constituencies would attend the rally in attractive styles. Haryana BJP media incharge Rajiv Jain, in a press note, said, “Leaders in their constituencies have boosted morale of the bikers by offering helmets, (vehicle) insurance and T-shirts.”

A group of party workers from Asandh constituency of Karnal district will move to the rally venue wearing pagris, which is symbol of respect in Haryana.

“We don’t think that there would be any legal problem in wearing pagris in place of helmets as bikers who wear a pagri are not stopped by policemen,” a BJP leader said while speaking to The Indian Express. When asked about the pagris instead of helmets, Haryana BJP General Secretary Pal said, “We have asked all the workers to follow traffic rules.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App