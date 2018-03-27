Amit Shah faux pas in Karnataka: BJP president calls Yeddyurappa ‘most corrupt CM’

Amit Shah, upon realising the blunder, corrected himself and named Siddaramaiah. (Picture courtesy: BJP LIVE/Twitter) Amit Shah, upon realising the blunder, corrected himself and named Siddaramaiah. (Picture courtesy: BJP LIVE/Twitter)

BJP president Amit Shah made an embarrassing goof-up in election-bound Karnataka on Tuesday. While addressing a press conference in the Devnagere city, Shah termed, albeit mistakenly, his party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa as “the CM who led the most corrupt government in the country”. He, obviously, meant the incumbent CM K Siddaramaiah of the rival Congress party.

“A retired Supreme Court recently said that if we hold a competition for the most corrupt government in the country, then Yeddyurappa government shall be given the No. 1 award,” Shah rattled off as former chief minister Yeddyurappa, sitting by his side, looked stunned. Another party leader nudged Shah, who upon realising the blunder, corrected himself and took Siddaramaiah’s name.

Shah continued with his criticism of the ruling Congress party in the state, alleging that the Karnataka CM wears a wristwatch worth Rs 40 lakh.

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever… True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

He also said the central government has been instrumental in boosting development in Karnataka. “CM Siddaramaiah asks what has the Modi government done for Karnataka. I would like to remind that when there was the 13th Finance Commission during UPA regime, funds worth Rs 88,583 core were allocated for the state of Karnataka. But when the 14th finance commission was implemented after the BJP came to power at the Centre, funds for Karnataka were increased to Rs 2,19, 506 crore,” added Shah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd