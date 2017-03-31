Amit Shah dig at Congress during Gujarat Assembly: Polls cannot be won by creating ruckus

Amit Shah and Shankersinh Vaghela in the Gujarat Assembly building on Thursday. Express Amit Shah and Shankersinh Vaghela in the Gujarat Assembly building on Thursday. Express

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday took a dig at the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly, saying elections were won not by creating ruckus in the House but by winning people’s hearts. Shah, an MLA representing Naranpura constituency in Ahmedabad, was accorded a warm reception in the Assembly by his party colleagues as he addressed the House for around 40 minutes.

As Shah arrived in the Assembly complex in the second half of the first session, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani received him along with other Cabinet ministers. BJP members welcomed Shah by thumping desks and raising slogans like ‘Amitbhai tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain (Amitbhai, march ahead, we are with you)”. Senior Cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama called him an “ornament” of the House. Speaker Vora also termed the day “historic”.

Addressing the House, Shah asserted that the BJP would win the Assembly polls in the state. “You cannot win people’s mandate by creating ruckus in the House. To win the mandate, one must win people’s hearts,” he said. “The BJP won all the elections here from 1990 to 2016. And, we will win the 2017 polls with more than 150 seats.”

Shah’s assertion came while supporting a resolution brought by BJP’s Ketan Inamdar, urging the state government to take forward the development agenda of the BJP.

In his speech, made in the absence of Congress members who were suspended for protesting over the M B Shah Commission report, the BJP chief said the “journey of development” will continue even after 2017 and 2019. “Our hunger for development is still intact,” he said.

Shah referred to the past rule of the Congress. “Before 1995, the people of Gujarat were suffering due to large-scale corruption, lawlessness and shortage of electricity. After Narendra Modi took over in 2001, we transformed this state. Now, the entire world talks about the Gujarat model,” he said.

Shah called the development in Gujarat under Modi’s leadership as “scientifically planned” and full of “political will”. “Under Modi’s leadership, Gujarat consistently attained 12% GDP growth even in agriculture,” he mentioned. In the field of education, Shah said, Modi had revived the Kanya Kelavani (girls’ education) concept of Raja Rammohan Roy and Maharaja Sayajirao.

Meanwhile, members of the Opposition Congress were suspended again by Speaker Vora after they raised slogans against Amit Shah, referring him as “General Dyer”. This was in reference to the alleged role played by the BJP leader in the “encounters” carried out by Gujarat police when Shah was home minister.

Shah meets Vaghela

Amit Shah later called on Opposition leader Shankarsinh Vaghela. After the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, Vaghela termed it a “courtesy call”. “No political issue was discussed,” Vaghela said. When asked if there was any indication of advancing the state polls, Vaghela said, “There were no indications of early polls, as I understand, but nothing can be said of these RSS people.”

with PTI inputs

