Delhi confidential: Books By Order

BJP Presdient Amit Shah BJP Presdient Amit Shah

With party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s 15-volume life works released last year not getting enough welcome, BJP president Amit Shah has instructed BJP-ruled states to ensure that all public libraries and libraries in schools and colleges in their states buy the Rs 6,000 set. Prabahat Prakashan, which has published the book, has received orders for 1,300 copies — mainly from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The publisher is also expected to print more copies of the six-volume works of Nanaji Deshmukh by mid-February and five books on former RSS sarsangchalaks. Besides public libraries, BJP libraries, set up by Shah in districts across the country, are also expected to buy these books.

View From Galleries

The Home Ministry has zeroed in on Dhyan Chand Stadium for its central command and control room to coordinate disaster management operations. The Prime Minister’s Office has been pushing for creation of such a control room in the national capital, and the convenient location of the stadium — on the India Gate roundabout — is said to have been the main reason for its selection.

Controlling Access

The government wants to ensure that no one has access to Cabinet notes beyond those in the strictly need-to-know circle. It has decided that henceforth the number of copies of Cabinet notes to be circulated will be reduced to 50 from the present 60. Matters for Cabinet Committee on Accommodation will have only 25 copies against the existing 45, and Note for Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs will see circulation limited to 40 instead of 45.

Drama On Drama

In order to spice up the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP central leadership has suggested to the state unit to organise street plays depicting the “family drama” in Samajwadi Party’s first family, and the “unholy alliance” of the Congress and the SP in the state. The plays will have BJP activists playing the roles of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Shivpal and others in the family. BJP leaders say these proposed street plays will remind the people about allegations and public attacks that Congress leaders have made all these years against the SP. The party says such plays will not only add fun element to the campaign but could also be an effective campaign tool to expose these parties in the run-up to the elections.