Congress ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally a ‘Parivar Aakrosh rally’: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah said, “”A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by ‘Jan Aadesh’ now pretend to represent ‘Jan Akrosh.’”(File photo) BJP national president Amit Shah said, “”A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by ‘Jan Aadesh’ now pretend to represent ‘Jan Akrosh.’”(File photo)

Accusing the Congress of practising dynastic politics, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday termed the party’s ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally as a “Parivar Akrosh Rally”. In a series of tweets, Shah slammed the Grand Old Party, saying that the Congress were ousted from successive states in assembly elections in the past three years owing to “Jan Aadesh (public order)”.

“A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by ‘Jan Aadesh’ now pretend to represent ‘Jan Akrosh.’ Today’s Congress rally is nothing but a ‘Parivar Akrosh Rally’ which highlights their increasing irrelevance,” Shah said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Congress held a rally in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against the current government of Narendra Modi, charging the ruling party of mishandling issues related to farmers, women, national security, “impropriety” of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Vyapam scam, CBSE paper leaks and mining issues, among others.

ALSO READ | ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally LIVE UPDATES: Modi govt dividing society, no space for dissent, says Sonia Gandhi

This was the first such Congress rally that Rahul Gandhi has addressed after he was made party chief this year. Prominent leaders such as AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also spoke at the rally, besides party president Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi, in her address, alleged that the government was clamping down on the freedom to voice dissent. She also said that it was creating a divide in the social fabric of the country.

Shah, meanwhile, called the previous Congress-led governments “anti-development” and accused them of indulging in “highly divisive politics.” “During today’s ‘Parivar Akrosh Rally’ you will see abject India-hatred on display. After all, the Congress cannot digest that 125 crore Indians have seen through their anti-development and highly divisive politics. Congress’ efforts to create divisions are fully exposed,” Shah said on twitter, adding, “If the Congress wants to see ‘Jan Akrosh’ they should see the results of election after election, where their Party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India. People are not tolerating Congress’ lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism.”

Alleging that the Congress party was responsible for Parliament budget session being washed out, Shah said that the party should answer why they did not let the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha function.

“If the Congress really wants to know why is there Jan Akrosh, they should answer in today’s rally why did they disallow Parliament to function. They should answer why has the Congress prevented the formation of an OBC commission that gives justices to backward sections,” he said.

“I also hope the Congress president apologizes to the nation for the party’s efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd