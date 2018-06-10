Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh: Rahul baba, we do not need to give you any account of works of BJP govt

BJP president Amit Shah addresses a rally in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. (Twitter/@BJP4India) BJP president Amit Shah addresses a rally in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. (Twitter/@BJP4India)

Sounding the bugle for the Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh which are slated to be held later this year, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his party’s performance in 55 years and questioned him for seeking an account of the work done by the BJP-led government in the last four years.

“Rahul baba, why are you asking for our account of four years. We do not need to give you any account. We will give an account of every minute and every paisa to the people when we go to them to ask for votes,” Shah, who was addressing a rally in PG College grounds in the state, said.

Stating that the country lagged in development for 55 years under the Congress’ rule, the BJP leader asked, “Your family governed the country for four generations and 55 years. Why has there not been any development?”

Shah also said that Gandhi must look within before seeking an account of the work done by the BJP. “With the onset of summer, they rush to Europe and Italy for vacations. When Rahul baba comes here to ask for votes, will you not ask him about the dismal record of his party?” he said at the rally.

While lauding the Centre over the 2016 surgical strikes, Shah said, “During the Congress rule, cross-border firing was happening every other day, but no befitting reply was given. Every other day they used to strike us. 12 of our jawans were killed in Uri (in a terror attack), they did not even get a chance to retaliate. However, soon after, Modiji sent our jawans for surgical strikes in Pakistan to take revenge.”

BJP chief Amit Shah also said that Rahul Gandhi must look within before seeking an account of the work done by the BJP. (Source: Twitter/Amit Shah) BJP chief Amit Shah also said that Rahul Gandhi must look within before seeking an account of the work done by the BJP. (Source: Twitter/Amit Shah)

The BJP supremo also exuded confidence in winning the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. He said, “BJP will win the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with a larger margin. We will win 65 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress will be decimated.” He added, “The Raman Singh-led government in the state will retain power.”

Prior to addressing the crowd, Shah held a road show at Ambikapur town. He was accorded a rousing reception by a large number of party leaders and workers when he commenced the roadshow in the afternoon from Kharsiya Naka area.

The road show is a part of the ‘Vikas Yatra’ campaign being undertaken by the CM ahead of the assembly polls in the state by the end of this year. The road show, which lasted about 45 minutes, covered a distance of around 5 kms, passing through Agrasen Chowk, Jaistambh Chowk, Mahamaya Chowk, Gandhi Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk. It culminated at PG College grounds.

