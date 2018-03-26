Amit Shah to hold talks with booth-level presidents of BJP in North Bengal on April 8

BJP chief Amit Shah (Files) BJP chief Amit Shah (Files)

BJP national president Amit Shah will hold a booth-level conference in Siliguri on April 8 ahead of panchayat polls in the state. The party’s state minority morcha president Ali Hossain told The Indian Express that Shah will hold talks with all North Bengal booth-level presidents of BJP at the conference and prepare poll strategies.

“We are now finalising the list of delegates who will attend the meeting. We will raise several issues like reopening of closed tea gardens, lack of industries, deterioration of tourism industry, rising unemployment and etc. In North Bengal, the party will field its candidates in every booth in the panchayat polls. Amit Shah ji will meet our booth presidents ahead of the election to chalk out our strategies,” Hossain told The Indian Express, adding that Shah will also check the party’s progress in forming booth-level committees across the state.

“We are ready for the polls. Shah ji will come and kick off our poll activities in North Bengal,” said Hossain.

It had earlier been decided that the party would give importance to making local intellectuals like poets, teachers, social workers, theatre personalities and doctors their candidates for rural polls. “The candidate list is being prepared. It will be placed for our national president’s approval when he visits in April,” said a senior BJP leader.

‘Looking for an alternate venue’

The BJP president is scheduled to visit West Bengal on April 8 and 9 and again on April 21 and 22. Recently, the party had alleged that authorities of the Netaji Indoor Stadium denied them permission to organise a youth conference on April 8, which is scheduled to be addressed by Shah. “We are now looking for an alternate venue. We have applied for permission at Nazrul Mancha. Let us seen how things move. But we want to organise the event in Kolkata on April 9,” said state BJP vice-president Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury to this newspaper.

