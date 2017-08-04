Amit Shah: BJP will try to get NCBC Bill passed

BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Photo) BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said the party will move afresh to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). On the second day of his Haryana visit, Shah also ruled out a change of guard in Haryana, saying CM Manohar Lal Khattar will lead the government till the Assembly polls. Hitting out at the Opposition for forcing passage of an amendment, which resulted in the nullification of a key clause in a Constitution amendment Bill, Shah said: “The BJP would try to get it passed again in both Houses of Parliament.”

He added, “I am very saddened that the Congress made it (Bill) fall in the Upper House… in the name of an amendment…. This has exposed the anti-Backward Class mindset of the Congress and their (Congress) policy to create blockage in the way of these communities’ development.”

The government was left red-faced on Monday after the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha — after realising that the treasury benches were short of numbers — forced a crucial clause to be dropped from the Bill granting constitutional status to NCBC. It means that the government will now have to start the process afresh in the Lok Sabha with a new Bill. Speaking in Rohtak after meetings with the party’s Haryana leaders, including legislators and ministers, Shah also said: “Agle chunav tak Manohar Lal rahenge (Manohar Lal will be there till the next elections in Haryana).”

Asked about farmers in Haryana planning a jail bharo agitation from August 9 to demand a loan waiver, Shah said the state government would take a call on this issue.

