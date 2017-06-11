BJP targeting 65 seats in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Amit Shah (File Photo) Amit Shah (File Photo)

Based on Chief Minister Raman Singh’s performance over the last 13 years and inputs that the BJP has received from booth-level workers, the party is targeting 65 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2018, BJP president Amit Shah said on the last day of his three-day visit to the state to strengthen the party organisation.

Shah said, “In three days, we have tried to meet people from every corner — mandal workers, core group members, MLAs and MPs. With the elections next year, we have discussed everything in great detail. From the booth-level assessment and the work in 13 years, we have reached the conclusion that in the next election BJP will not just win for the fourth time, but will win 65 seats.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App