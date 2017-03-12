BJP chief Amit Shah to take final call on CM nominee in four states after consulting party observers

BJP President Amit Shah at the party’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah at the party’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board on Sunday authorised its party chief Amit Shah to decide Chief Minister nominee in four states in consultation with party observers of respective states. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said Venkaiah Naidu and Bhupendra Yadav have been selected as observers for Uttar Pradesh while Narendra Tomar and Saroj Pandey were chosen as observers for Uttarakhand.

Nadda also said that Piyush Goyal and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe have been named as observers for Manipur.

The BJP emerged victorious in politically crucial state of UP after a 14-year hiatus as the rivals appeared to have failed in converting their vote shares into an equivalent seat share. The BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance, stitched days before polling began, was able to win only 52 seats. BJP also produced stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 56 seats while leading in one more seat in the 70-seat assembly.

Meanwhile, Manipur elections delivered a hung verdict after witnessing a nail-biting contest between the BJP and Congress. The Congress secured 28 seats to the BJP’s 21 in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. Out of the 60 assembly constituencies, a party has to win 31 seats to form the government in Manipur.

However, the BJP’s chances to form the government in Manipur have increased significantly with the Nationalist People’s Party and Lok Janshakti Party extending their support to the saffron party. In addition, One MLA of Congress and the lone Trinamool Congress legislator have joined BJP. At present, BJP has the support of 32 MLAs.

