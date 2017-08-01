Amit Shah: BJP did not break Bihar alliance, poach Gujarat MLAs

Amit Shah with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Swami Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav Amit Shah with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Swami Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday dismissed allegations that his party had a role in breaking the alliance between JD(U) and RJD in Bihar and said Nitish Kumar had resigned as chief minister since he did not want to put up with corruption.

He also ruled out speculation that he would join the Narendra Modi ministry after he is elected to the Rajya Sabha. “There is no question of doing so. I have the responsibility of being the party president. I am happy, and I am working wholeheartedly,” he told the media at the party state headquarters in Lucknow on the last day of his three-day visit.

Shah also said that BJP had not tried to poach MLAs of Gujarat ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls. Instead, he questioned the Congress for “confining” its MLAs at a resort in Karnataka, where the party is in power, and is not allowing them to move in the open.

“Bihar mein humne koi dal nahin toda hai (We did not break any alliance in Bihar),” Shah said, adding that he could not force Nitish to continue with any party. On JD(U)’s decision to support Opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi in the Vice Presidential elections, Shah said, “Wait for the election”.

Shah said he does not have information about three MLCs — two from SP and one from BSP — who had resigned from UP Legislative Council. “Whoever came to the BJP from other parties, had done so during elections. But, a misinformation campaign (kuprachaar) was carried out,” he said about allegations that the party had triggered defections in other parties.

