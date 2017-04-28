If BJP targets Bengal, we will capture Delhi: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a government programme in Alipurduar on Thursday. PTI Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a government programme in Alipurduar on Thursday. PTI

ALLEGING THAT BJP was trying to “intimidate” the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that Bengal was not afraid of this strategy and if BJP targets Bengal, TMC would capture Delhi. “They are afraid of the TMC. They are trying to intimidate us with CBI and ED. But they must remember that TMC cannot be overpowered. We are not afraid of them. I accept the challenge. If they target us in Bengal, then we will capture Delhi,” she said while addressing a public meeting at Birpara in Dooars region of Alipurduar district.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah — whose three-day tour of the state ended on Thursday — Mamata alleged that the BJP national president was indulging in double standards by visiting the house of a Dalit in the morning and having dinner at a five-star hotel at night. “They go to slums in the morning and eat dinner at five-star hotels at night. This is their double standard. I go to the slums every day. It is not right to call the poor, poor. I respect all the poor and people who are struggling,” she said. During his three-day tour of West Bengal, Shah had lunch at the house of a Dalit at Naxalbari in Siliguri on Tuesday. He had also visited slum dwellers in Mamata’s Bhawanipore constituency.

Accusing the Centre of spreading lies, Mamata said: “They come from Delhi and spread only lies. They cannot run Gujarat properly but eyeing Bengal now. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP had promised to bring back black money from abroad, but they failed to fulfill the promise. It is easy to talk big during elections than to work for the people. But we do not make false promises.” The CM once again came down heavily on the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits, alleging that they were sending outsiders to Bengal to fuel communal tension. “I am a religious person by heart but I do not sell my religion to do politics. Being a religious person, I respect all other religions. They are sending outsiders to Bengal with a certain agenda. Outsiders are coming here to create division among people and fuel communal tension. They want to indulge in divisive politics,” said Mamata. “I will tell you to be alert and not to trust them. If you trust them then they will destroy you. Do not fall prey to provocations. Be united and do not let them create divisions,” she appealed to the people.

Mamata went on to slam the Centre for its plans to shift the Tea Board headquarters from Kolkata to Assam. “Why are they depriving Bengal? Instead of shifting the Tea Board headquarters, they can set up another office of the Tea Board in Assam. They had said that they would open seven closed tea gardens in North Bengal. But not a single has been opened yet,” she said. In an apparent reference to Shah’s statement that development had taken a back seat in Bengal even during Trinamool’s rule, she said: “Our government works for the poor. No one can match the work done by us… India’s industrial growth rate is 7 per cent while that of Bengal is 10 per cent. India’s growth rate in the service sector is 9 per cent while that of Bengal is 13.99 per cent.”

