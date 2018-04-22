Amit Shah attends presentation on Varanasi beautification

BJP chief Amit Shah along with state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and newly joined Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh at a public meeting in Rae-Bareli on Saturday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP chief Amit Shah along with state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and newly joined Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh at a public meeting in Rae-Bareli on Saturday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

After his Rae Bareli rally, BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met at the state party headquarters in Lucknow for a presentation from the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) and the Varanasi district magistrate. Confirming this, Principal Secretary (Information) Avaneesh Awasthi said the presentation looked into the beautification work at various places in the district.

Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Mishra, however, told The Sunday Express that he was in Lucknow for another meeting.

Speaking to The Sunday Express on the meeting, VDA secretary Vishal Singh, also CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said: “The blueprint was prepared when Prime Minister had visited Varanasi in March. We are trying to put together how it would look on the ground. The idea is to have better facilities and amenities and for this 1.5 square kilometre area would be tentatively required for which about 170 properties are being acquired in the region.

“Not all structures would be demolished,” he added. “A few old structures would be renovated and conserved. None of the temples would be demolished, the whole idea is to preserve the glory of the temple.”

Asked about the suggestions from his audience, Singh said they asked him to ensure that it was an inclusive project and also make everyone understand how the government is trying to preserve it.

Shah also discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and a reshuffle within the government, with the chief minister and senior party leaders at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

