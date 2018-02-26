Amit Shah attacks Congress after CBI books Punjab CM’s son-in-law for bank fraud

  • Associate Sponsor
The CBI had on February 22 registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited over an alleged bank loan fraud. Punjab CM's son-in-law Gurpal Singh, who is the Deputy Managing Director of the company, has also been booked in the case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday took on the Congress for the alleged involvement of Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law in a bank fraud case, calling it shameful that Punjab chief minister’s relative embezzled the money meant for hardworking farmers.

Questioning Congress’ move to delete a tweet about a news report on the alleged bank fraud, Shah wrote on Twitter, “Punjab CM’s son-in-law pockets money meant for India’s hardworking farmers. What can be more shameful than this ! #CongressLootsFarmers.”

“Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi,” Shah said.

The BJP chief also shared the news story about the alleged bank fraud at Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Twitter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on February 22 registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, one of the largest sugar mills in the country. The investigating agency booked its Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, Deputy Managing Director Gurpal Singh and others in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore at the bank. Gurpal Singh is the son-in-law of the Punjab chief minister.

The CBI carried out searches at eight locations including the residences of directors, factory, corporate office and registered office of the company in Delhi, Hapur and Noida in connection with the case on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

  1. preetpal singh
    Feb 26, 2018 at 6:36 pm
    A great shameless fellow. You can't fool us anymore. It's country's badluck, it is not having alternate.
    1. N
      NONAME
      Feb 26, 2018 at 5:06 pm
      It is going as per the plan I foresaw. From now on till the elections, they will expose as many ghaplas as possible where there is a scent of Congress and then hammer us with the usual blah blah while letting their cronies complete the real Swatch Bharat of cleaning up bank funds.
      1. Sriram Kalpathi
        Feb 26, 2018 at 4:54 pm
        On one side is RS 20000 crores Nirav Modi scam and on the other side is Amrinder Singh's son-in-law cheating the Bank. Both are on the same boat and both will sink soon.
        1. b
          blackpower 666
          Feb 26, 2018 at 4:54 pm
          No congressman is corrupt Mr. Amit Shah ALL I repeat ALL Each and every congress man is Honest and has moral high ground. They are very poor. They eat only once in a week for the nation. Before 2014 before Modi came Each and every youth was employed, There were no terror attacks, China and pak were our best friend. 300 trillion ruppes was invested by western countries in India. The roads were clean and smooth, 24/7 electricity..What more can one ask for. VOTE FOR CONGRESS
          1. Basant Bhatt
            Feb 26, 2018 at 4:45 pm
            Bakwas kai alava kuch nahi kiya
