Amit Shah attacks Congress after CBI books Punjab CM’s son-in-law for bank fraud

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday took on the Congress for the alleged involvement of Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law in a bank fraud case, calling it shameful that Punjab chief minister’s relative embezzled the money meant for hardworking farmers.

Questioning Congress’ move to delete a tweet about a news report on the alleged bank fraud, Shah wrote on Twitter, “Punjab CM’s son-in-law pockets money meant for India’s hardworking farmers. What can be more shameful than this ! #CongressLootsFarmers.”

“Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi,” Shah said.

The BJP chief also shared the news story about the alleged bank fraud at Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Twitter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on February 22 registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, one of the largest sugar mills in the country. The investigating agency booked its Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, Deputy Managing Director Gurpal Singh and others in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore at the bank. Gurpal Singh is the son-in-law of the Punjab chief minister.

The CBI carried out searches at eight locations including the residences of directors, factory, corporate office and registered office of the company in Delhi, Hapur and Noida in connection with the case on Sunday.

