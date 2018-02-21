Amit Shah asks party cadre to ensure PM Modi’s victory march continues in Karnataka

- India vs South Africa Live Score and Live Streaming 2nd T20: India strike early after setting target of 189 for South Africa to chase
BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that there was public anger against the ruling Congress in Karnataka and asked party workers to make sure that the victory march of Narendra Modi enters the South through the state. “There is anger among people against Congress, and if we cannot convert it into votes it will be difficult to take forward the party. This is an opportunity. There is public anger against Siddaramaiah government. There is no better opportunity to convert this anger into votes,” Shah said.
Addressing those in charge of BJP’s “Shakti Kendra” in Udupi, he said BJP had been winning polls in several states and increasing its tally and “it is Karnataka’s turn now.” “Karnataka BJP workers have to make sure that this victory march of Narendra Modi enters southern India through the state,” said Shah, who has been on a tour of Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts since Monday.
“I have seen and fought all these elections closely,” he said. “BJP has not just won elections. Winning just elections is easy as there will be a wave or some one’s fault or anti-incumbency, but BJP along with winning elections has also worked for strengthening the party from deep bottom,” he said.
Shah recalled the contribution of party workers with whose efforts BJP had earlier formed the government in the state in 2008 and said after the exit of the BJP government, “there was this corrupt government by the Congress.” He said BJP had not taken short cuts like Congress to win elections and lakhs and lakhs of party workers had put in hard work from the booth level.
Stressing the need for strengthening the party at the booth level, Shah said if this didn’t happen, “government can just come and go, but can’t continue like in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.” He also asked BJP workers not to take party work lightly, and said response from people for the BJP is good. But he had no hesitation in saying that reports that he has got about ground level work by workers was disappointing, Shah said.
The BJP leader pointed out that the party’s success in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh was because of booth level strengthening of the party.
Asking the party workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, he said he would come for review at the district level next.
Shah cut short his visit and skipped engagements at Kumta and Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district and left for Delhi due to fever. “Shah is suffering from high fever and had to go back from Honnavara following doctor’s advice,” BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje told a large gathering of party workers at Kumta.
Shah was on a three-day visit to the communally sensitive districts of Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, where the BJP is on a strong wicket and is trying to widen the base further.
Earlier in the day, Shah visited the famous 800-year-old Krishna Mutt at Udupi. Last night, the BJP president also held talks with senior pontiff of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Sri Visweshatheertha Swamiji.
At Honnavara in Uttara Kannada, Shah visited the family of BJP worker Paresh Mesta, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a lake in the district after he went missing, triggering violence.
- Feb 21, 2018 at 11:23 pmKarnataka on its way to becoming South India's largest beneficiary of the National Mainstream Of NDA at the Centre as voters in all districts of Karnataka move to a more accountable and transpa people's government soon.....millions of upright and hardworking young women and men in search of clean and honest livelihoods have full faith in modi-Led-BJP's capability to attract large investments in the state that will create a surge in lakhs of s and small businesses that'll come up as the Government increases its spending on public infrastructure and development of agriculture , industry and the services sector. People also need to get rid of ancient corrupt-colonial congress which has been rejected widely by the rest of the country as it got fully exposed of its arrogant, colonial mentality in keeping the Nationin backwardness for 60 years .Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 11:16 pmModi cares only for his Gujarat and for Gujarat ‘s businessmen. He is irrelevant in Karnataka and will be shown his place in State election.Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 11:00 pmMr. Amit Shah and the cur BJP is all about power. Nobody talks about improving the people's life. Mr. Amit Shah should give the account of their almost 4 years at the center. How many s has been created in last four years, how many farmers have committed suicide in BJP run states ? The detailed accounting of the PNB fraud.Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 11:27 pmthere is nothing wrong with Amit Shah asking the people to get BJP to power .....simple commonsense says that the party "needs" to be in power to be able to make a substantial contribution to the development of the state.....congresss in power or out of power has always been "wilfully incapable" of paying any attention to people's welfare, so it is getting ousted everywhere.Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 10:06 pmRecent Gujarat elections BJP received rude shock considering they were leading 165seats during 2014 loksabha elections against they are able to capture around 90seats only in spite of enormous resources they spent. Capturing Karnataka by BJP is uphill task considering dismal performance at Centre in spite of brutal majority for the past 3years plus. Low interest regime affected crores of people depending on interest income for their survival will definitely affects BJP prospects in the days to come.Reply