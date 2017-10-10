Amit Shah in Amethi LIVE updates: Winning candidate never comes here, but losing candidate continues to work towards its development, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah Amethi visit: Amit Shah reaches Lucknow. (PTI) Amit Shah Amethi visit: Amit Shah reaches Lucknow. (PTI)

BJP national president Amit Shah reached Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday where he is scheduled to address a public rally. The public address, which saw CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani addressing the rally, was called to improve the party’s tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP leaders launched several development programmes at UPSIDC Maidaan in Amethi before their address.

The party has recognised Amethi, a Congress stronghold, with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the current sitting MP district, as one of the seven seats which it could not win the last time in Uttar Pradesh.

A day before Shah’s arrival, former Congress MLA Jang Bahadur Singh joined BJP on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Singh said he was “saddened” by the policies of the party and felt “enthused by the development-oriented politics” of the BJP.

Amit Shah Amethi visit LIVE updates:

1:26 pm: Why there is no collector office in Amethi, Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi

1:23 pm: The steadfast development work started by CM Yogi Adityanath shows me that the state is doing to see development soon, Amit Shah said.

1:20 pm: People of Amethi ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress has done for three generations in Amethi, Amit Shah said.

1:15 pm: Amit Shah addresses public rally in Amethi. “I have been in the public service for 30-35 years, but I have never seen the winning candidate of a constituency never comes to visit, but the losing candidate continues to work in a constituency like a daughter, Amit Shah said.”

1:07 pm: Congress’ ‘Shahzada’ was reminded of Amethi because of Smriti Irani’s decision to call for a BJP public address in the district, CM Yogi said. BJP has always focused on the development of farmers, Yogi said.

1:05 pm: We will work towards the development in Amethi and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

12:55 pm: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes the stage at Amethi.

12:43 pm: People who are roaming around in the country talking about development, are not able to do development in their own constituency, says Smriti Irani in Amethi. If Rahul Gandhi is listening to us, then I would like to tell him, that you are talking about ‘Vikas’ in Gujarat, but at least tell the people that TV units are being placed in hospitals in Amethi under BJP rule, she said. Pipri village boycotted elections last year as their MP had no time to meet people, she added.

12:35 pm: Smriti Irani addresses public rally in Amethi. “BJP gave me the golden opportunity to work towards the development of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2013,” Irani said.

12:30 pm: Amit Shah along with Smriti Irani distributed certificates of beneficiaries of various development schemes at UPSIDC Maidaan in Amethi.

12:20 pm: Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public rally in BJP-ruled Gujarat. Read Live updates here.

12:17 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who lost 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi said that visits from BJP leaders ensured that people of the district see more of Rahul Gandhi. Taking a dig at the Congress vice-president, Irani said, “In 2014, I had promised the people of Amethi and of the country that by my repeated visits to Amethi I will ensure that the people would be seeing more of Rahul Gandhi.” Read more

12:15 pm: Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have reached UP SIDC Maidaan in Amethi, where the BJP national president will soon address the public and launch schemes.

11:35 pm: BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow. He will be addressing a public rally in Amethi; UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present.

11:00 pm Union Minister Smriti Irani, in a tweet said, that Amethi is ready to welcome Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath.

