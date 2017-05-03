Amit Shah accuses Congress Govt in Himachal of ‘not utilising’ funds

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of “not utilising” the funds sanctioned “liberally” by the Centre. He also predicted a landslide victory in the upcoming Assembly elections with a two-third majority and said the Central funds will be spent once the party forms the government in the hill state.

Talking to media persons, Amit Shah, who was in Palampur to attend a two-day conclave of top state BJP leaders said that corruption was rampant in the state. While mafias are ruling the roost, it is surprising the chief minister is treating the corruption charges as “medals”, Shah said, taking a dig at Virbhadra Singh.

“The funds given by the Centre are not being fully utilised and it appears that these funds would be spent by the BJP government after the assembly polls,” he said, adding that the NDA government had been too liberal in sanctioning projects and funds to the state. He said that the centre had sanctioned Rs 2850 crore for Una-Hamirpur railway line and the survey of Bhanupalli- Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Leh strategic railway line had been completed, while several other projects are in the pipeline.

The state got Rs 28,450 crore as deficit grants from 14th finance commission against Rs 11,131 crore by 13th finance commission while share in central taxes jumped from Rs 7,829 crore to Rs 46,250 crore, he said, adding the Modi government was adopting “all embracing” policies with focus on poor and not discriminating against any government.

He said that tickets for assembly elections would be given to new faces with clean image and the party was fully geared up for the polls. Amit Shah was flanked by Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda and former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal, besides state BJP Chief Satpal Singh Satti.

Meanwhile, the meetings of BJP top brass started this afternoon and would conclude on Thursday. The main purpose of the meeting is to prepare the strategy for Assembly elections and strengthen the party in biggest Kangra district with 15 out of 68 seats, which led to defeat of the party in 2012 elections, a senior party leader

said.

