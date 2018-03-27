Amit Chavda becomes new Gujarat Congress chief

Three-time MLA Amit Chavda was Tuesday appointed as the new Gujarat Congress chief (Chavda’s facebook account) Three-time MLA Amit Chavda was Tuesday appointed as the new Gujarat Congress chief (Chavda’s facebook account)

Three-time MLA Amit Chavda became the new Gujarat Congress chief on Tuesday, replacing Bharatsinh Solanki, the party said in a statement here. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Amit Chavda, MLA, as the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee in place of Bhratsinh Solanki, the statement said. “The party recognises the service and contribution of Sri Bharatsinh Solanki, who has relinquished the responsibility ads the GPCC president,” it said.

Recently after meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Bharatsinh Solanki said, “I will do whatever work the party assigns me.” “After the party’s defeat in the 2017 Gujarat polls, I had offered to resign but the high command asked me to continue working,” he added.

Congress had lost the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election but improved its tally to 77 from 60 in the 2012 elections.

–With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd