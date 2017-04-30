Amid valley tensions, Ram Madhav meets Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP was unhappy with Madhav’s comments complimenting an army officer who had tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep to escape stone-pelting in a Kashmir village. (Representational Image) The PDP was unhappy with Madhav’s comments complimenting an army officer who had tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep to escape stone-pelting in a Kashmir village. (Representational Image)

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at her residence here amid tensions in the valley and between the ruling coalition in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the 30-minute meeting at her Fairview residence in Gupkar area this afternoon, the BJP leader refused to speak to waiting mediapersons.

The meeting comes in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in the valley and reports of a rift between the coalition partners over statements by Madhav and Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga.

Ganga had stoked a controversy by calling for use of bullets on protesters in the valley. He later expressed regret.

The PDP was also unhappy with Madhav’s comments complimenting an army officer who had tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep to escape stone-pelting in a Kashmir village.

Besides this, the PDP’s defeat in the legislative council elections at the hands of the BJP has also led to friction between the two parties.

