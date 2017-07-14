Amid standoff, SSB gets new intel wing

Nepalese security personnel cross the border while their Indian counterparts stand guard at the Indian side of the border near Siliguri on Wednesday. Nepalese security personnel cross the border while their Indian counterparts stand guard at the Indian side of the border near Siliguri on Wednesday.

The government has sanctioned a new intelligence wing for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India’s borders with Bhutan and Nepal. The move coincides with the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces.

The Home Ministry Thursday sanctioned posts of 650 agents for SSB to check activities of “anti-India and other inimical forces”. These posts will be for combat-trained personnel. Earlier, SSB had an intelligence wing comprising non-combat officials.

“A proposal was sent to MHA for setting up an intelligence wing to strengthen the efficiency… of the force on borders and for internal security duties in J&K and in Left Wing Extremism areas,’’ said an official.

