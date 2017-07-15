Amid stand-off, Tejashwi Yadav skips function attended by Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

Amid a tense standoff between alliance partners JD(U) and RJD over the CBI raids on the properties of RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his family members, his younger son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday skipped a state government function where he was to share dais with CM Nitish Kumar. While the CM had been invited as chief guest at the function organised by the Bihar Skill Development Mission, Tejashwi was to be “special guest”.

While Labour Resources Minister Vijay Prakash, an RJD leader, presided over the function to celebrate the first anniversary of ‘Kushal Yuva Karyakram’, there was visible awkwardness among the organisers over Tejashwi’s absence. First, Tejashwi’s nameplate was covered with a piece of cloth and later, the nameplate was removed. Water Resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of the JD(U) sat next to the CM in the changed seating arrangement. Later, in his speech, the CM made no mention of Lalu and delivered a completely apolitical speech on how the “hardworking” people of Bihar and how “they are almost indispensable”.

This comes a day after Lalu rejected the possibility of his son Tejashwi putting in his papers. On his return from Ranchi late Friday night after appearing in courts in connection with the fodder scam cases, Lalu had said that Tejashwi would not resign and claimed that the case against him was “politically motivated”.

“Tejashwi Yadav istifa nahi denge. FIR darj hone se koi istifa nahi deta hai (Tejashwi Yadav will not resign. No one resigns because of an FIR),” Lalu said. “RJD ki or se gatbandhan mein koi aaanch nahi aayega (There will not any problem to the Grand Alliance from the RJD),” he said. Earlier in the day, the JD(U) said that RJD legislators should “stop boasting about its 80 MLAs” and Lalu should come clean on the source of his family’s assets.

Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak, once a close confidante of Lalu’s, said, “Laluji bujurgiyat me anap shanap bol rahe hain… Janta agar sar par chadhati hai to utaar bhi deti hai (Lalu Prasad is speaking nonsense because of his senility. If people can bring you to power, they can also pull you down).” The RJD and the Congress have called a joint meeting of their MLAs on Sunday to discuss the presidential poll strategy, while the JD(U) has convened a separate meeting of its MLAs at the CM’s residence to discuss the same issue. However, there is speculation that the JD(U) meeting could also discuss Tejashwi.

A JD(U) source said any decision on the alliance will now be taken only after the presidential poll on Monday. “There are two options: the CM can either sack Tejashwi from the Cabinet or himself offer to resign. If Tejashwi is told to go, there is a possibility of an RJD backlash, with all their ministers also offering to resign. We do not want to get into such a situation and want the onus on saving the alliance to lie with Laluji,” said a source close to CM.

