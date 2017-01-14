Amid rumour of Maoist abduction, poll officials return to base in Odisha

It was from this area that former Malkangiri district collector Vineel Krishna was abducted by Maoists in February 2011 and later released. It was from this area that former Malkangiri district collector Vineel Krishna was abducted by Maoists in February 2011 and later released.

Reports claiming that Maoists had abducted five officials in charge of panchayat polls from Malkangiri district turned out to be false after three of them returned to the district and two were learnt to be on their way back.

The five officials were sent to Malkangiri’s cut-off area on January 11 for collecting nomination papers from candidates for the panchayat polls, to be held next month. In the cut-off area are 150-odd villages bordering Andhra Pradesh that are separated from the Odisha mainland by the Balimela reservoir.

Junior engineer Kaminikanta Si and Panchayat Extension officers Lingaraj Majhi, Purusottam Behera, Prabin Soren and Hrusikesh Nayak could not be traced on Friday morning. This triggered reports that they had been abducted. Lack of mobile connectivity in the Maoist hotbed further fuelled the panic.

But by Friday evening, Majhi, Nayak and Behera had returned to Malkangiri while Si and Soren were on their way. “There is no truth in the reports that Maoists abducted the officials. This is a rumour. We have spoken to three of them and they denied reports of abduction. The remaining two are on their way,” said Malkangiri SDPO Rahul P R. He said the five might have left the office as no nomination papers are scheduled to be filed in the next two days due to government holidays.

Earlier this week, the CPI (Maoist) Malkangiri Divisional Committee threatened tribals not to contest the polls or cast votes. Posters put up by the rebels warned the tribals that if anybody contests the polls, they would be sentenced to death in the People’s Court and those who cast votes would lose their thumb. The panchayat polls this year are to be held between February 13 and 21.